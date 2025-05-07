'Hello world, still need more proof?': Pakistan army joins Lashkar terrorists' funeral in Muridke

Hours after India launched precision strikes on terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor, fresh visuals have emerged from Muridke — the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) — showing serving members of the Pakistan Army attending the funeral - of killed terrorists - with top LeT commander Abdul Rauf.

The video, reportedly from the Lashkar compound in Muridke, shows Pakistani soldiers offering ceremonial participation at the funeral, which took place in the aftermath of the Indian Air Force's strikes. Rauf and army personnel were seen at the funeral of key figures eliminated during the operation.

Scenes from funeral taking place Lashkar 's HQ in Muridke



Pak army joined the funeral with Lashkar-E-Tayyaba commander Abdul Rauf pic.twitter.com/f1UC3FOgGa — OsintTV 📺 (@OsintTV) May 7, 2025

Sharing the footage, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora wrote: "Plotting. Assisting. Killing. Inciting. Shielding. Training. Arming. Nurturing. That’s what P-A-K-I-S-T-A-N really stands for. Even after 9/11, 26/11, Abbottabad & now #Pahalgam, how much more proof does the world need?"

Even after 9/11, 26/11, Abbottabad & now #Pahalgam, how much more proof does the world need? pic.twitter.com/mA1yRjN1kT — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) May 7, 2025

Retired Major Surendra Poonia also reacted sharply to the images, stating: "Serving Pakistani Army officers are openly attending the funerals of terrorists eliminated in Operation Sindoor — a stark reminder that the Pakistani Army and terrorism always walk hand in hand!"

Serving Pakistani Army officers are openly attending the funerals of terrorists eliminated in Operation Sindoor- A stark reminder that the Pakistani Army and terrorism always walk hand in hand ! pic.twitter.com/jkoFaCllzh — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) May 7, 2025

Operation Sindoor was India's calibrated response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were gunned down.

The Indian armed forces targeted nine terror sites linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), LeT, and Hizbul Mujahideen—five in PoK and four in Pakistan proper, including Muridke and Bahawalpur.

Muridke, located about 30 km from Lahore, is long known as the ideological nerve centre of LeT. It is where 26/11 attackers like Ajmal Kasab were trained.

Reports also confirm the site has hosted LeT-linked figures such as David Headley and Tahawwur Rana, while Osama bin Laden is believed to have donated to its facilities.

Ten family members and close associates of Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Masood Azhar were also killed in the precision strikes. The strikes specifically targeted the JeM’s stronghold in Bahawalpur — Markaz Subhan Allah — where several top operatives had gathered. According to top security sources, the eliminated individuals were not just relatives, but active members involved in planning and logistics support for terror operations.