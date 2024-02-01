Hemant Soren approaches Supreme Court against ED arrest; case to be heard tomorrow

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has sought justice from the Supreme Court, challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. Soren's plea will be heard by a three-judge bench, led by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday.

Advocating for Soren, senior advocate Kapil Sibal presented their case before the apex court, simultaneously withdrawing their petition from the Jharkhand High Court, where it had been submitted just the previous day.

However, amidst these legal proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta suggested that not everyone who faces the Enforcement Directorate's wrath can approach the Supreme Court.

Sibal proclaimed, "In this era of elections, it seems like everyone will be arrested."

The Enforcement Directorate apprehended Soren after an exhaustive seven-hour interrogation relating to money laundering allegations in a land fraud case. Soren subsequently tendered his resignation as Chief Minister before his arrest and vowed to withstand any challenges thrown his way.

Soren declared it was time to wage war against the oppressive feudal system that perpetuates the suffering of the poor, dalits, and tribals. He also denied any involvement in the money laundering case.

Soren's departure paved the way for party loyalist and state Transport Minister, Champai Soren, to assume the mantle of leadership.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders alleged on Thursday that the BJP government is suppressing the voice of the opposition through agencies such as the ED. BJP leaders, however, said he was arrested according to the law.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy said, "It is part of the government's efforts to stifle the opposition. The ED and the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) are the main arms of the government to stifle the opposition."

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram said it is "election season and the ED needs no reason", Nationalist Congress Party MP Fauzia Khan questioned why agencies like the ED and the CBI only raided opposition leaders.

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi in a post on 'X' said, "Hemant Soren's arrest is an attempt by the BJP-led central government to attack the opposition before the Lok Sabha elections. I am sure that many more opposition leaders will get arrested in the next one month...".

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: 'Will not beg for compromise': Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren after being arrested by ED