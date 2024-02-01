Hemant Soren moves Supreme Court against arrest by ED, hearing tomorrow

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has approached the Supreme Court (SC) challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, India Today reported on Thursday. Soren's plea will be heard by the apex court on Friday by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. The plea against Soren's arrest was mentioned before the top court by senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

As the plea was mentioned, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that thousands of people are arrested by the ED, but not everyone can come to the Supreme Court. Reacting to this, Sibal said, "Everyone will be arrested before elections."

The ED arrested Soren late Wednesday night after over seven hours of questioning on money laundering charges in an alleged land fraud case. Before the arrest, Soren tendered his resignation as chief minister. Soon after the arrest, moved the Jharkhand High Court. Today, Sibal also told the SC that Soren was withdrawing his case from the Jharkhand HC.

Meanwhile, top leaders of the opposition bloc INDIA met and discussed the situation arising after the arrest of Soren. The meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence was attended by Sonia Gandhi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and DMK leader T R Baalu, among others.

Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is a constituent of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), formed by more than two dozen opposition parties to take on the BJP unitedly in the Lok Sabha elections due in April-May.

Soren was arrested on Wednesday in a money laundering case linked to alleged land fraud after he resigned as the Jharkhand chief minister. State transport minister Champai Soren's name has been proposed as the new chief minister. The Congress is part of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand.

