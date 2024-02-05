Hemant Soren says Jharkhand Governor involved in his arrest; challenges ED to prove charges

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who has been arrested in an alleged land scam, accused the Governor of being involved with the Enforcement Directorate for his arrest on January 31. Soren, who stepped down from his post of chief minister, was allowed to speak in the Jharkhand assembly by a PMLA Court, called his arrest a “black chapter” in India’s democracy.

The PMLA Court allowed Soren to participate in a trust vote for the Champai Soren-headed government. Champai Soren earlier said that Hemant Soren has been arrested for something he has not committed.

Hemant Soren challenged the Enforcement Directorate to prove his connection with the land scam. He took a jibe at the agency and said one can learn how to misuse the law from the ED.

"Today, I have been arrested on charges of an 8.5-acre land scam. If they have the courage, then they should show the documents of the said land registered in my name. If it is proven, I will quit politics," said Hemant Soren.

He said that a conspiracy has been brewing since 2022, and was given a conclusion on January 31. Soren said that Dr BR Ambedkar once had to leave his community and convert to Buddhism, and something similar is being planned to “alienate tribals and dalits in the country”, and critictised the ruling BJP for their apathy towards tribals and dalits.

"We have not yet accepted defeat. If they think they can succeed by putting me behind bars, this is Jharkhand where in every corner tribals and dalits have laid down their lives," Hemant Soren said.

Soren said that the Centre has not allowed tribal leaders to peacefully finish a five-year government. “I knew I would meet the same fate," he added.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand CM Champai Soren won the floor test on Monday with the support of 47 coalition MLAs. The Opposition received 29 votes.

