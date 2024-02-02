Land scam case: Hemant Soren sent to ED custody for 5 days

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been sent to five-day custody under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a land fraud case. The Supreme Court declined to entertain a petition filed by Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by the ED in the same case earlier in the day.

The arrest followed an extensive investigation into alleged land acquisition by fraudulent means, where land parcels totaling 8.5 acres were identified as part of the criminal proceeds that Soren is accused of acquiring.

The ED's probe revealed that on April 13, 2023, a raid was conducted at several premises, including that of Revenue Sub-Inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad in Ranchi. During this operation, a significant amount of property-related documents and registers were seized. These documents were linked to the ongoing investigation and suggested involvement in corrupt practices, including the falsification of original records.

Soren, who also holds the position of JMM executive president, was arrested after being questioned for over seven hours by the ED. Prior to his arrest, he had resigned from his post as Chief Minister and nominated JMM leader Champai Soren as his successor. Champai Soren was subsequently sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

The Supreme Court declined to entertain a petition filed by Hemant Soren challenging his arrest, directing him instead to approach the Jharkhand High Court. The details of the arrest, made under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, were shared by the ED in an official statement, highlighting the seizure of property documents and the involvement of Bhanu Pratap Prasad in the case.

This development comes ahead of the Lok Sabha election and the state assembly polls, both slated to be held later in the year. Hemant Soren's legal team, led by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, sought to challenge the legality of the arrest and the summonses issued by the ED, but the plea was not accepted by the apex court.

Prior to his arrest, Hemant Soren nominated JMM leader Champai Soren, who subsequently secured the position of the party's legislative party leader. Following this development, Champai Soren assumed the role of the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand. This transition occurred several months ahead of the scheduled Lok Sabha election and state assembly polls, both slated to take place later this year.

Also Read: Supreme Court asks Hemant Soren to approach High Court instead