Heroic Bihar driver shields 15 passengers after being shot in stomach

In Bihar's Bhojpur district, a jeep driver, despite being shot in the stomach, courageously drove several kilometers to ensure the safety of his passengers, PTI reported.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night into Thursday. Police stated that the driver, Santosh Singh, was returning with 14-15 passengers from a "Tilak" ceremony when the attack took place.

Two armed assailants on a motorcycle pursued Santosh Singh's jeep and fired at it, striking him in the stomach. Despite severe bleeding and intense pain, Singh displayed extraordinary bravery by driving the vehicle several kilometers to evade the attackers and protect his passengers.

Once he reached a secure location, the passengers contacted the police. Authorities arrived promptly at the scene and rushed Singh to the nearest hospital for treatment.

An official confirmed that Singh underwent surgery at a hospital in Ara to remove the bullet from his stomach. "He is out of danger but will remain under medical observation for a few more days," said Rajiv Chandra Singh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Jagdishpur.

According to The Times of India, the bullet caused extensive damage to Singh's intestine. "He underwent a major surgery to repair the injured sections. While his condition is stable, he will need to stay under observation for at least a week," Dr. Vikash Singh told the publication.

Singh's family complained, leading to the registration of an FIR and the launch of a manhunt to apprehend the armed attackers.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the two suspects had targeted another vehicle in the same area earlier that day. Police have created sketches of the suspects and are working with local villagers to identify them.

A forensic team and the district intelligence unit have also been involved in the case, according to the SDPO. "The investigation is progressing, and we have recorded the driver's statement," he stated.