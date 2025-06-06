Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab river on Friday. The bridge, higher than the Eiffel Tower, was completed at a cost of Rs 1,486 crore in more than eight years, and forms a crucial part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project.

The Chenab Rail Bridge stands 359 metres above the river, which is 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower and nearly five times the height of the Qutub Minar. It was built using 28,660 megatonnes of steel designed to withstand extreme temperatures, both sub-zero and very high heat. The bridge is engineered to resist strong earthquakes and includes safety features that allow trains to continue running at low speed even if a supporting pier is damaged.

PM Modi also inaugurated India's first cable-stayed rail bridge over the river Anji. The Anji Khad Bridge, supported by 96 high-tensile cables, stands 331 metres above the riverbed and stretches 725 metres in length. It also features an inverted Y-shaped pylon that rises 193 metres from its base. The bridge completed in just 11 months, includes 653 kilometres of cable strands, and is touted to be an engineering achievement.

The prime minister also visited the viewpoint near the Chenab bridge, and was briefed about the project. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were present on the occasion. PM Modi also visited a railway museum set up near the iconic bridge, and interacted with the engineers and workers at there.

PM Modi also flagged off two Vande Bharat trains, marking the completion of the Udhampur-Baramulla-Srinagar Railway link.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called it a momentous day that will “go down in history”.