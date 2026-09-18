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Highway builders seek extension of West Asia-related relief measures till December 31

Highway builders seek extension of West Asia-related relief measures till December 31

NHBF has requested that the relief measures notified through the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ circulars dated April 1, April 17, April 25, May 18 and July 29 be extended up to December 31, 2026, or until prevailing abnormal market conditions substantially stabilise, whichever is earlier

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Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 7:00 PM IST
Highway builders seek extension of West Asia-related relief measures till December 31NHBF said the measures have provided support to contractors and concessionaires and facilitated continued execution of national highway projects amid extraordinary and unforeseen market conditions.

The National Highways Builders Federation (NHBF) has urged the government to extend the relief measures provided to highway contractors and concessionaires for another three months beyond September 30, citing continued uncertainty in the wake of the geopolitical situation in West Asia.

NHBF has requested that the relief measures notified through the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ circulars dated April 1, April 17, April 25, May 18 and July 29 be extended up to December 31, 2026, or until prevailing abnormal market conditions substantially stabilise, whichever is earlier.

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According to NHBF, the measures have provided support to contractors and concessionaires and facilitated continued execution of national highway projects amid extraordinary and unforeseen market conditions.

However, the federation said the circumstances that necessitated the relief measures continue to persist. It pointed to continued volatility in crude oil prices, fuel costs, transportation and logistics expenses and supply chains, resulting in financial and operational pressures for contractors and concessionaires.

NHBF warned that discontinuing the measures from September 30, while the underlying market conditions remain substantially unchanged, could create financial stress for ongoing projects, particularly those operating under constrained margins. It said this could also lead to avoidable claims, contractual disputes and project delays.

The federation has requested that any extension be issued on the same terms and conditions as the existing relief measures, without changes to their scope, eligibility or applicability.

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NHBF said continuation of the measures would provide greater certainty to contractors and concessionaires, help maintain uninterrupted project execution during the period of market uncertainty, preserve the financial viability of ongoing contracts and facilitate timely completion of critical national highway projects.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani

Chetan Bhutani is a New Delhi-based economic policy journalist with ten years of experience in reporting and breaking stories about economic policy pertaining to India's infrastructure and financial sector, including highways, finance, railways, shipping, telecom, petroleum, and natural gas and currently works as an Associate Editor for Business Today TV. He is a journalist who works across multiple platforms and languages and offers in-depth coverage of the auto industry, regulations, new products, and reviews. Also, he has extensively reported about the actions taken by investigative authorities in relation to corporate and bank frauds as well as significant insolvency cases. Bhutani keeps a tight eye on all aspects of the government's public policies, from their creation to their implementation. In addition to his job, Chetan enjoys scheduling official appointments, travelling, going on road trips, playing cricket, and squash. Also, he is passionate about addressing climate change and road safety. He is a public policy enthusiast and has a master's degree in Public Administration.

Published on: Sep 18, 2026 7:00 PM IST
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