Highway slowdown due to land, forest hurdles; construction to return to 30 km/day: Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has attributed the recent slowdown in national highway construction activity to delays in land acquisition and environment and forest clearances, even as the Road Ministry expects on-ground execution to accelerate and return to around 30 km per day.

Speaking to Business Today, Gadkari said his ministry has taken a deliberate decision not to issue work orders unless at least 90 per cent of land acquisition is complete and all requisite environmental clearances are secured. “Without 90 per cent land acquisition and environment forest clearance we won’t give work orders so that created a slowdown in highway building and awarding,” he said.

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The remarks come against the backdrop of a noticeable dip in highway progress in 2025 and early 2026. Official figures show national highway construction slowed to around 17 km per day in FY2026 through November 2025, significantly below the government’s targeted pace of 10,000 km for the full fiscal year and trailing performance levels in prior years.

Data from industry analysts also point to a moderation in execution, with roadwork completion and project awards lagging behind historical trends, reflecting delays due to land acquisition, statutory approvals and a recalibration of project pipelines.

The Union Budget 2026-27 underlined the government’s continued priority for road infrastructure. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways received an allocation of around ₹3.10 lakh crore, an increase from the previous year’s outlay, aimed at supporting national highways, expressways, freight corridors, maintenance works and ancillary connectivity projects. The higher budgetary provision is intended to sustain infrastructure momentum, even as execution catches up with planning.

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Gadkari expressed confidence that as land acquisition hurdles are cleared and statutory approvals are obtained, highway construction momentum will improve. “Once projects are fully ready, we expect to get back to the pace of around 30 km per day,” he said, pointing to the recent tightening of project readiness norms as a necessary step to ensure smoother on-ground execution and timely delivery.