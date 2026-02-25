Himachal DGP orders subordinate to oversee IPS Aditi Singh's duties after repeated leaves

Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari has directed that the responsibilities of IPS officer Aditi Singh at the State Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB), Northern Range, Dharamshala, be overseen by her subordinate during her absence from headquarters.

The directive follows Singh's extended leave, with the official order noting that she availed 25 days off between January 8 and February 22, which impacted the functioning of the office.

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ASP tasked with maintaining continuity

The order instructs Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Braham Dass Bhatia, a Himachal Pradesh Police Service (HPSS) officer junior in hierarchy to Singh, to supervise her duties whenever she is on leave or not present at headquarters.

It further states that even when Singh is present, ASP Bhatia will remain associated with her to ensure continuity of work and prevent administrative disruption. The order has come into effect immediately.

Leave record detailed in official order

The directive outlines Singh's recent leave pattern. Between January 8 and 11, she availed two days of casual leave and two days of sick leave. She then took one day of casual leave on January 12, followed by three days of casual leave and one day of sick leave between January 16 and 19.

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From February 8 to 22, Singh was on 13 days of earned leave and two days of sick leave. In addition, she attended a mid-career interaction programme for civil services officers from December 8 to 10, 2025, at the Dr R.S. Tolia Uttarakhand Academy of Administration in Nainital, which kept her away from headquarters for over a week.

Office functioning cited as a concern

The DGP's order observed that Singh had been frequently proceeding on leave, which was "adversely affecting the functioning" of the SP's office at the SV&ACB Northern Range in Dharamshala, prompting the decision to assign oversight responsibilities to a junior officer.

The development has drawn attention within administrative circles as such directives involving a subordinate assisting in monitoring responsibilities of a senior officer are considered uncommon.