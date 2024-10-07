Himachal Pradesh government launches 'Sankalp' initiative to tackle, eradicate drug trafficking

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday launched an initiative 'Sankalp' which aims to tackle drug trafficking and support rehabilitation efforts.

The state's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the initiative during a program organised by Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan on Sunday.

During this time, Sukhu pointed to the government's efforts and commitment to curb drug trafficking and support rehabilitation efforts. He added officials have been instructed to take strict action against drug traffickers.

Talking about this matter, he said several arrests have been made in the past month. Talking about the cases, SukHu said that stringent measures have been enforced to protect the state's youth from falling prey to the drug menace.

The chief minister also expressed his vision on this matter. He said, "Our goal is to help those affected by addiction and reconnect them with their families and reintegrate into society".

In order to assist individuals battling substance abuse, the Himachal Pradesh CM stated that the state government is planning to establish a state-level model de-addiction and rehabilitation centre at Kotla Barog in the Pachhad subdivision of the Sirmaur district. Apart from battling substance abuse, this system will also help individuals to reintegrate into mainstream society.

In a statement, the government further stated that to overcome the problem and to provide higher education to 9,000 specially-abled children in the state, a Centre of Excellence is being constructed at Kandaghat in Solan district.

The state government is also providing free education to 23,000 children, widows and single women (Ekal Nari), and a scheme is underway to ensure the welfare of the elderly.

(With PTI inputs)