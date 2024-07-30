Himanta Biswa Sarma's new diktat: Only vegetarian, Satvik food at official govt events in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday directed top officials to ensure that only vegetarian and Satvik food is served in all official government events. He, however, said that this rule would not be applicable to state guests.

"Only simple vegetarian meals are to be served at all official meetings. This rule shall not apply to state guests," he said at a conference with deputy commissioners in Guwahati. Sarma instructed officials to not splurge unnecessarily for government functions.

He added that earlier VIP protocols need to be phased out and governance needs to be aligned to what people appreciate. "Our government will end VIP culture. We are cutting down on vehicles and barricades related to the Chief Minister's security," he said.

The Assam CM also instructed deputy commissioners to keep government functions simple. He also said that the cavalcade should not consist of more than 10 cars during a visit by a chief minister or a deputy commissioner or a superintendent of police.

He also congratulated the deputy commissioners for their successful management of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Himanta Biswa Sarma also called on deputy commissioners to transform their districts into "fulcrum of administration" for disbursing benefits.

He also urged them to focus on leveraging their districts' strengths to help with Assam's overall growth. In this meeting, Sarma directed the DCs to oversee the construction of government buildings and to give priority to complete health, education and anganwadi centres.

He further asked the DCs to distribute flood rehabilitation grants by August 12 and to hold meetings with guardian ministers every fortnight. Previously, Sarma announced that ministers and government officials will have to pay for their own electricity bills.

"We are ending the VIP Culture rule of paying electricity bills of Government officials using tax payer money. Myself and the Chief Secretary will set an example and start paying our power bills from July 1 onwards. Beginning July 2024, all public servants will have to pay for their own electricity consumption," the Assam Chief Minister had said in a post on X.