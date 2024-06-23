'Hindus don't indulge in communalism, it is only one community, one religion...': Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that the Bangladesh-origin minority community predominantly supported Congress in the recent Lok Sabha elections despite the BJP's developmental efforts. He claimed they did so without acknowledging the developmental efforts by the BJP-led governments at the state and central levels. Sarma further alleged that this community is the only one in Assam known for engaging in communal activities.

Addressing a celebration event for winning BJP and allied candidates at the party's state headquarters, Sarma highlighted that their ruling alliance secured almost 47% of the total votes cast. In contrast, he noted that the Congress and its allies managed to secure 39% of the votes in the recent elections.

The BJP-AGP-UPPL coalition secured victory in 11 out of Assam's 14 Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress managed to win the remaining three seats.



"If we analyse the 39 per cent votes of the Congress, it is not spread across the state. Fifty per cent of it is concentrated in 21 assembly segments which are minority dominated. In these minority-dominated segments, BJP got 3 per cent votes," he claimed.

"This proves that Hindus do not indulge in communalism. If anyone indulges in communalism in Assam, it is only one community, one religion. No other religion does it," the Chief Minister asserted, without naming any sect.

He mentioned that despite lacking basic infrastructure like roads and electricity in minority-dominated regions, these areas consistently vote for the Congress party. In contrast, while the BJP has focused on development initiatives for the Assamese people and tribal communities, their electoral support has not been unanimous, he added.

"Except in Karimganj, if we consider the centres with majority Bangladesh-origin people, 99 per cent of votes have gone to Congress," he said.

"They (minority people) may be residing in houses given by (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, availing electricity and sanitation facilities provided by Modi, but when they go to vote, they vote for Congress," Mr Sarma claimed.

He asserted that the Bangladesh-origin community intends to support the Congress to gain control of the state within the next decade.

Sarma accused members of this community of attacking a police station in Lakhimpur, a village in Barpeta, and attempting to encroach on land in Kokrajhar during a period when the BJP government was supposedly inactive due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

"When BJP government will not be there, one can only imagine how many such attacks will happen," he added.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the BJP and its allies secured victories in 92 out of 126 assembly segments during this Lok Sabha election, marking the highest tally ever achieved by any ruling alliance in the state.

"This time, we got 47 per cent votes. Our target will be to get 50 per cent of the votes in 2026 state polls," the BJP leader added.

Sarma emphasized that BJP is into politics for nation-building and will continue to work for the development of all parts, irrespective of whether its candidate had won or not from those areas.