Himanta Biswa Sarma's poser to Odisha CM: 'Why ministers have no direct access; where is the key to Ratna Bhandar'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday refused to believe that former bureaucrat VK Pandian was not going to be Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's successor in Odisha. The BJP made Pandian's unhindered access to the chief minister an issue in assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha.

Patnaik today said Pandian will not be his successor and the political successor "will be decided by the people of the state".

Sarma said that Naveen Babu's statement was specifically intended to allay the BJP's concerns. "Unfortunately his well-rehearsed answers have ended up raising more questions," he said. The Assam chief minister said that Naveen Patnaik was unable to answer "why is that Mr Pandian the only person to be seen with him; either holding his mike or controlling his hands."

"Naveen Babu's successor is immaterial as Mr Pandian already has a firm back door entry in running Odisha. He has pervasive control over the Chief Minister and Nabin Niwas. Naveen Babu failed to assure the people of Odisha that this will change," Sarma said.

1) Naveen Babu was unable to answer why is that Mr Pandian the only person to be seen with him;… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) May 30, 2024

The BJP's firebrand leader said that the people of Odisha still do not know - why ministers and bureaucrats have no direct access to the Chief Minister.

"Does the Chief Minister physically sign on any file or Mr Pandian uses his digital signature; where is the key to Mahaprabhu's Ratna Bhandar. These are among the several questions that remain unanswered," he said.

Sarma said that when asked whether he would continue as chief minister if the BJDwins, Naveen Patnaik's reply lacked a decisive yes. "Either Mr Pandian has already selected the "successor" or more likely, even Naveen Babu knows BJP is winning hands down," he said.

In this election, Home Minister Amit Shah raised the issue of Pandian's alleged control over the chief minister. During an election rally, Shah targeted Pandian, asking whether a Tamilian could run Odisha. VK Pandian, who is leading the ruling party's campaign in Odisha, hails from Tamil Nadu. He served as private secretary to Patnaik for over a decade before joining the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in November 2023.

"This assembly election is an election of Odisha's pride. Can a Tamil rule Odisha? Can a Tamil Babu run Odisha?" he asked during a rally in Kendujhar. "I assure you, if you form a BJP government, a young Chief Minister from Odisha, a Chief Minister who speaks Odia, will rule here."