PM Modi smells conspiracy in Odisha CM's trembling hand: 'How Naveen Babu's health deteriorated so much?'

With both General and Assembly elections underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making significant efforts to strengthen its foothold in Odisha, a state long dominated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his Biju Janata Dal (BJD). In a recent address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made pointed remarks about Patnaik's health, hinting at possible conspiracies and vowing to investigate further if the BJP comes to power.

Related Articles

"Nowadays all the well-wishers of Naveen Babu are worried. They are worried to see how Naveen Babu's health has deteriorated so much in the last year," Modi stated, addressing a large crowd in Mayurbhanj. He continued, "Over the years, whenever people close to Naveen Babu meet me, they definitely discuss Naveen Babu's health. They tell me that Naveen Babu is no longer able to do anything on his own."

This comment comes at a critical juncture. Naveen Patnaik, who has been at the helm of Odisha's government since 2000, is revered for his administrative acumen and efforts in disaster management, which have significantly bolstered his popularity. His leadership has ensured BJD's dominance in the state for over two decades, often keeping BJP at bay despite the latter's national prominence. But recently, as the election campaign reached a fevered pitch, a video went viral which showed the Odisha CM addressing a crowd but with one of his hands trembling. Patnaik's closest aide, and seen to be the next to take over the command of BJO, VK Pandian, was also there in the viral video, holding a mike in front of Patnaik.

But Modi's remarks could aim to cast doubt on the sustainability of Patnaik's leadership. "People who have been close to Naveen Babu for a long time believe that there could be a conspiracy behind his deteriorating health," Modi suggested. "Is there a conspiracy behind Naveen Babu's deteriorating health? It is the right of the people of Odisha to know whether the lobby which is enjoying power in Odisha behind the scenes in the name of Naveen Babu is responsible for Naveen Babu's ill health."

The strategic use of health concerns in political rhetoric is not new, but it underscores the intense battle for Odisha's political landscape. The BJP, under Modi's leadership, is keen to break BJD's long-standing hold on the state by highlighting issues that resonate with the electorate.

"This mystery should be exposed. After 10th June, when BJP will come to power in Odisha, a special committee will be formed to investigate why is Naveen Babu's health deteriorating," Modi assured the crowd.

This bold statement reflects BJP's aggressive campaign strategy in Odisha, where it seeks to present itself as a viable alternative to the BJD. The allegations of a potential conspiracy behind Patnaik's health issues are intended to create a narrative of change, suggesting that a new leadership is needed to bring transparency and good governance to the state.

Naveen Patnaik's relationship with the BJP has seen phases of both alliance and opposition. While BJD was once a partner of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the two parties have contested elections independently since 2009. Despite this, Patnaik has often maintained a pragmatic stance, supporting the central government on various issues, which highlights the complex political dynamics at play.