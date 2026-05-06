Himanta resigns as Assam CM but new govt oath-taking ceremony likely only after May 11

Assam Elections 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma resigned from his role as the chief minister on May 6 but the swearing-in ceremony for the new government will take place only after May 11.

Sarma said JP Nadda and Nayab Singh Saini have been appointed as the central observers by BJP National President Nitin Nabin. “Who will be the next CM and who will be the leader will be decided by the legislative party. Following the legislature party meeting, we will come back to Lok Bhawan again and stake a claim to form a government. But the leader of the legislature party is yet to be appointed and we must wait for the process to be completed,” said Sarma.

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“There is an indication that oath-taking will be post May 11 because we have invited the Prime Minister to kindly grace the swearing-in ceremony of our government this time. We have invited the PM because we got a hat-trick with a century this time. However the indication from his office is that it would be possible only after May 11,” said Sarma.

PM Narendra Modi, meanwhile, is expected to attend the formation of the government in West Bengal, scheduled for May 9. The term of the incumbent Mamata government came to end on May 6.

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In Assam, the BJP-led NDA that included Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front bagged 102 seats in the 126-member assembly. The Congress secured 19 seats, its ally Raijor Dal won two, while AIUDF won two and the Trinamool Congress won one. Assam's Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel on Wednesday handed over the assembly poll results to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

The governor also accepted Sarma’s resignation, and requested him to continue as the caretaker CM till the new government assumes office.