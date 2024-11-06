'Hindus are a global minority': Pawan Kalyan blasts 'peace-loving' NGOs after attack on temples in Canada, Bangladesh

In a strong rebuke of what he called "selective outrage" and "deafening silence," Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan slammed global voices and organisations for failing to condemn recent attacks on Hindu communities, including the vandalism of a Hindu temple in Canada. He criticised the “peace-loving” NGOs and global leaders who have consistently overlooked the attacks on Hindus worldwide, particularly in countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, where the Hindu minority has faced escalating persecution.

"Hindus are a global minority, and as such, they receive little attention, little solidarity, and are easily targeted," Kalyan said in a passionate tweet. He referred to reports of violence and persecution of Hindus across several countries, underscoring the suffering of Hindu communities who, he argued, are “left alone to confront this injustice.”

It pains me deeply to see our Hindu brothers and sisters enduring persecution, violence, and unimaginable suffering in places like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and recently, Bangladesh. Hindus are a global minority, and as such, they receive little attention, little solidarity, and are… — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) November 4, 2024

The Deputy Chief Minister's words come amid rising concerns over the safety of Hindus in Canada, where on Sunday, protestors carrying Khalistani flags reportedly disrupted a Hindu religious gathering at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton. Addressing the incident, Kalyan said, "Today’s attack on a Hindu temple and on Hindus in Canada strikes at the heart, sparking both anguish and alarm. It is my fervent hope that the Canadian government takes immediate, decisive steps to ensure a safe and secure environment for the Hindu community there."

This is far from an isolated case, Kalyan argued, pointing to the recent wave of anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh following the sudden fight of Sheikh Hasina. Reports from Bangladesh have highlighted targeted attacks on Hindu temples, homes, and businesses, escalating concerns about the safety of Hindus in the neighbouring country.

Across various countries, he said, acts of violence and targeted hatred against Hindus persist, and yet "the silence from global leaders, international organisations, and the so-called "peace-loving" NGOs is deafening". "Where are the voices of outrage? Where is the solidarity for Hindus? Why are we left alone to confront this injustice?" he asked.

Kalyan concluded his statement with a call to action for global communities to treat the persecution of Hindus with the same urgency extended to other groups. "This is not merely a plea for compassion but a call for action. A call for the world to acknowledge and address the suffering of Hindus with the same urgency and commitment it offers others. Humanity cannot afford selective compassion — let us stand united, with unwavering resolve, against the persecution of any community, anywhere."

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described the attack as “deeply concerning” and said it tells in a way the “political space” which is being given to “extremist forces” in Canada. Addressing a joint press briefing with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong when he also accused Ottawa of developing a “pattern of making allegations without providing specifics.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, condemned the "deliberate attack" on the Hindu temple and called on Canadian authorities to uphold the rule of law. "Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve,” Modi tweeted, emphasising India's expectations for justice and security.



