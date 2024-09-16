'His version has been found deceptive': Forensic report reveals Dr Sandip Ghosh attempted to mislead CBI

Former RG Kar Hospital principal Dr Sandip Ghosh deliberately attempted to deceive the CBI investigators in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, the forensic report of the polygraph test has suggested.

India Today has exclusively accessed the remand note of the central agency, which mentioned the forensic report. It stated that Ghosh did not intend to register a First Information Report (FIR) in the brutal rape and murder case.

The revelation came two days after Ghosh and Tala Police Station SHO Abhijit Mondal were arrested by the CBI for the delay in filing the FIR and missing evidence in the case. The CBI's remand note stated that Ghosh was subjected to layered voice analyst (LVA) and polygraph tests during the investigation.

"As per report of CFSL, his (Ghosh) version has been found deceptive on certain important issues relating to this case," the note said, adding that Dr Sandip Ghosh did not intend to register an FIR in the matter despite being in consultation with a lawyer.

The complaint was eventually filed by the RG Kar hospital's vice-principal, and that too by passing it off as a suicide. The CBI remand note stated that the former RG Kar principal had been in touch with Abhijit Mondal since 10.03 am on August 9, when the trainee doctor's semi-naked body was found inside the seminar hall. Ghosh, however, tried to downplay the rape. He also did not go to the hospital immediately, even though information about the body found was conveyed to him at 9.58 am on August 9.

Ghosh was earlier arrested by the CBI in a separate case pertaining to the alleged financial fraud in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and underwent a polygraph test.

(With inputs from Arvind Ojha)