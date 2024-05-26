'His wisdom and kindness continue to inspire me': Sachin Tendulkar shares touching tribute to father on 25th death anniversary

On the 25th death anniversary of his father, Ramesh Tendulkar, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt note, expressing that it still feels like his father is by his side. Sachin, 51, reminisced about his father's passing when he was 26 years old.

Tendulkar also expressed his hope that he is living up to his father's values.

It has been 25 years since Baba left us, but standing by his old chair today, it feels like he is still here. I was only 26 at the time, and now, at 51, I see even more clearly how much he impacted my life and the lives of many others. Visiting this place after 43 years on his… pic.twitter.com/4nPY0g3hGR — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 26, 2024

During the ODI World Cup 1999 in England, Sachin was representing India when he received the news of his father's passing. He returned to India to be with his family but rejoined his team shortly after. In a match against Kenya, he scored his 22nd ODI century and dedicated it to his father by looking up at the sky.

Tendulkar concluded his illustrious career as the only player to have scored 100 international centuries. Among these, 51 were in Test matches, and 49 were in ODIs.