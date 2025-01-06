HMPV in China: Delhi health authorities issue advisory for preparedness as cases surge

Delhi health authorities have issued an advisory for the preparedness to tackle potential health challenges emerging from the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) that has been reported to spread rapidly in China. Director General of Health Services, Dr Vandana Bagga, convened a meeting with chief district medical officers and the state programme officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) on Sunday to discuss preparedness in Delhi.

The preparedness is not only for HMPV but also for other respiratory viruses. Hospitals have been asked to promptly report Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases through the IHIP Portal. Strict isolation protocols and the use of universal precautions for suspected cases have been made mandatory.

Hospitals have also been asked to maintain proper documentation of SARI cases and lab-confirmed influenza cases. They have also been asked to ensure the availability of paracetamol, antihistamines, bronchodilators, and cough syrups for treating mild cases, along with oxygen.

The recommendations come in the wake of reports of increased respiratory illnesses in China. So far, there have been no significant surge in respiratory illnesses in India as of January 2, the statement said.

HMPV: CAUSE FOR CONCERN?

Is there cause for concern when it comes to the spread of HMPV, especially in the wake of the COVID pandemic? Dr. Suresh Gupta, pediatrician at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, explained that HMPV is not a “new virus” and has been known for over 20 years. He said that children rarely require hospitalisation as the infection is generally mild, is more prevalent in the winter season, and behaves like the influenza virus.

Dr Bobby Bhalotra, Senior Consultant and Vice Chairman of the Department of Chest Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said that HMPV has been observed in India multiple times during winters, and so far the cases have been mild.

HMPV: HOW TO PREVENT?

HMPV can be prevented with the help of simple measures such as washing hands with soap as frequently as one can, avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands, and avoiding contact with people who are sick.

