'Holding principal responsible for fight between students outside the school': Netizens irked with Gurugram's rule against bar owners

Police officials have been ordered to ensure all bars and restaurants display clear warnings or use electronic tickers in parking areas to remind visitors about the dangers of drunk driving. The directive also involves increased police attention around high-performance vehicles and superbikes, which are seen as contributing to unruly behaviour on the roads.

OP Singh, the state police chief, emphasised that road safety must remain a priority, but police actions should not inconvenience the public. He stated, "People buy vehicles to enjoy their lives, not to be harassed at checkpoints."

Soon after the development went viral, netizens were quick to slam the rule. Social media users said that holding bar owners responsible for drunk driving was as stupid as holding a school principal responsible for a fight between students outside the school.

That’s like holding a school principal responsible for a fight between students outside the school over a girl (sic)," a social media user commented.

"Can someone explain to me under what law can cops hold bar owners liable if customers are caught drunk driving? Why should it be responsibility of bar owner to organise cabs for drunk drivers? Why should cops not impose stiff penalties on drunk drivers instead of holding bar owners liable? Bar owners business is to sell booze in their premises. What happens outside their premises is not their problem. What is it about cops that they think they can issue tughlaqi firmans and get away with it? And for the social media lynch mob, let me make it clear I don’t own a bar," strategic affairs analyst Sushant Sareen wrote.

"If the accident happens at 3am because the culprit was being served alcohol till 2am which is beyond permissible time or limits consumed, there is a liability for the bar owner too. Not even 10% of the driver, but there is some," a netizen wrote.

A third user said: "The only case where bar owners can be held liable is if the bar itself is illegal or if it has served liquor to a minor without checking the document. Everything else is BS.

Police have been asked to remove checkpoints from areas already covered by CCTV cameras to allow smoother travel for law-abiding citizens. Singh instructed officials to maintain courteous conduct when dealing with the public.

Improved road signage was also called for, with clear signs to be installed in suitable locations and Hindi text included to assist those less familiar with English.

Singh also addressed rising cybercrime and advised citizens to remain alert to online scams. The cyber police unit will receive advanced technology and additional staff to combat digital fraud.

A police official said, "Failure to comply will result in strict action against the particular facility." The measures follow a significant increase in city road accidents, with 333 fatalities recorded in 810 crashes during the first nine months of the year. Police believe these steps will help reduce reckless and intoxicated driving.