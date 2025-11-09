'I've been working 12-hr shifts, condition worse than a labourer': Gurugram man in viral video

A video uploaded by a Gurugram-based professional has triggered widespread discussion about workplace burnout and the challenges of maintaining work-life boundaries among India's urban workforce. The clip, featuring Instagram user Director Dayal, has attracted significant attention online, with many viewers resonating with the account of long hours and mental exhaustion.

In the video, Dayal describes the strain of his demanding schedule. "I’ve been working 12-hour shifts. My condition is worse than a labourer’s," he said, highlighting the impact of demanding schedules on mental and physical health.

He further elaborated, "Three people need to understand my condition — first, my boss. I don’t want your job or your money. I’m mentally exhausted. Second, my family. Please understand if I can’t take your calls, it’s because I might be caught up with something important. And third, the girl I’m doing this all for. This is the most I could do."

In the video, Dayal stated, "Those who say work-life balance doesn’t matter, I want to show you why it does," before providing a glimpse of his daily reality. He added that he pays over ₹14,000 for a small apartment.

"I pay over Rs 14,000 for this small space. These clothes have been lying here for a week. These coriander leaves have dried up, and the utensils in the basin have been there for four days."

He added, "I bought it from Banjara Market hoping that when I returned from work, I’d turn it on, watch a movie and relax. But that’s far from reality." The video has ignited further dialogue on the need for healthier boundaries and support for mental well-being in fast-paced work cultures.

One user recounted, "It’s so important. I remember the trauma I faced in my first company. Left home at 7.30 am, came back at midnight. Lost 8 kg in six months. My manager even taunted me for taking lunch breaks. Zero pay for overtime or weekends. I eventually upskilled, left that company, and joined JPMorgan. Life got better after that."

Not all reactions blamed corporate structures. One user commented, "Dayal bhai, let’s not call our lack of discipline a 9-to-5 issue. The mess in your room isn’t because of your job — it’s because of lack of discipline. Wake up, go to the gym, eat healthy, and make time for yourself. No one is coming to save you. Start changing your life," reflecting the view that personal habits also play a role in well-being.

Among supportive messages, a user encouraged, "Start saying no, bro. Unless you do, no one will listen," while another wrote, "My heart goes out to you, brother."