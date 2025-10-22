‘Moving to Goa from Gurugram was worth the risk’:  Gurgaon realtor says his daughter would've had full-blown asthma, bronchitis

A man who moved from Gurgaon to Goa with his family says the decision has had a profound impact on their lives. In an Instagram post, realtor Prashant Kalra shared that his move in 2019, which many considered “reckless” at the time, has brought long-term benefits for both his family and his career.

“While I’m a realtor, I’m also a father and a husband. The risk we took when we decided to move to Goa in 2019 would seem reckless to most,” he wrote. The main reason for the move, he said, was his daughter’s health.

“My daughter would have had full blown asthma and bronchitis, impacting her quality of life. She was 3 when we moved. Today she’s 10 and she’s healthy.”

Kalra added that had he stayed in the Delhi-NCR region, his life would likely have remained tied to the corporate ladder. “I may have gone on to become a partner at a law firm. I would have made a lot of money. But I would likely have always worked for someone. And life in Delhi NCR would have taken its toll.”

He said moving to Goa allowed him to shift to a slower-paced lifestyle while still building a career on his own terms. “I may never have discovered this alternate lifestyle that Tpb allows me. To do something I love, at my own pace and at my own time,” he wrote.

The move also encouraged him to focus on his health and fitness, something he believes would have been unlikely in a high-pressure metro lifestyle. “I would never have focussed on my own health and fitness because I wouldn't have had the time,” Kalra said.

Finally, he reflected on how the move gave his family the chance to live the kind of life “people dream of retiring to,” but much earlier.

Kalra’s post quickly went viral and drew mixed reactions from fellow social media users. While some users backed Kalra's move, locals in particular were concerned about the perils of turning Goa into an investment hub.

“We have always been keen to move there. In fact, our friends did a while back and they are super happy. Just need to figure out what to do for a living. We would like to move in a few years,” one wrote.

“I appreciate your post and the sentiment you have toward Goa. However, as a local, you can probably understand how challenging it has become to cope with the growing number of settlers making Goa their permanent home, and how this shift is significantly impacting the lives of common residents,” one comment read.

A third user wrote: “As a local I miss the Goa of my childhood. Goa has changed drastically in the last 15 years. I am humbly requesting you please don’t make such posts. We don’t want Goa to become the next Mumbai (sic).”

“I have been receiving calls from Delhi-based real estate developers for investment in Goa. A day will come there will be more conflicts of North and South. Just enjoy Goa for few days and return to your native. No need of mingling in the culture for your thirst for clean air. Keep Goa as Goa rather than turning it into a business or permanent home. A wake up call for the people of Goa,” yet another user commented.