Holi 2025: Skygazers prepare for spectacular blood Moon Lunar eclipse on March 14; Here's how you can watch it

Astronomers and sky enthusiasts are gearing up for a celestial spectacle as the first lunar eclipse of 2025 coincides with a mesmerizing Blood Moon. This rare event is set to occur on March 14 and will cast a reddish hue over Earth's only natural satellite. The Blood Moon will be visible from various regions, including parts of Asia, Africa, Australia, South America, the Pacific, and some areas of the United States.

Understanding the Blood Moon Phenomenon

The term "Blood Moon" refers to the Moon's striking red appearance during a total lunar eclipse. As the Earth casts its shadow on the Moon, some sunlight passes through the Earth's atmosphere, scattering and filtering the light. This phenomenon gives the Moon its characteristic reddish colour. While there is no significant astronomical impact associated with this event, its visual allure captivates skywatchers around the globe.

Viewing Opportunities for the Blood Moon

The Blood Moon will be visible across North and South America, as well as parts of western Africa and Europe. However, observers in India may be disappointed, as the eclipse will occur during daylight hours, limiting visibility.

The key phases of the eclipse are as follows:

Eclipse Begins : March 14 at 11:56 AM IST

Maximum Eclipse : 12:28 PM IST

End of Full Eclipse : 1:01 PM IST

Total Eclipse Ends: 3:30 PM IST

For those unable to witness the event in person, a live stream will be available to showcase the Blood Moon.

Optimizing Your Viewing Experience

Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to observe with the naked eye. However, to enhance the experience, viewers are advised to find darker locations with minimal light pollution and clear skies. Using binoculars or a telescope can further enrich the view.

For photography enthusiasts hoping to capture the Blood Moon, it's recommended to use a tripod or a stable surface to avoid camera shake. Smartphones with telephoto lenses should be favoured over digital zoom for better image quality. Additionally, tapping on the edge of the phone screen can help achieve a clearer shot when focusing on the Moon.