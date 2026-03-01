'Honestly terrifying': PV Sindhu stranded in Dubai as Gulf airspace shuts after Iran strikes

PV Sindhu's journey to the All England Open came to an abrupt halt on Saturday after escalating tensions in the Middle East forced Dubai International Airport to suspend operations.

Also read: 'Will hit with a force never seen before': Trump's chilling warning to Iran after fresh explosions in Dubai, Doha

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The double Olympic medallist was travelling to the prestigious tournament, which begins next Tuesday, when authorities shut down airspace across parts of the Gulf following US and Israeli military strikes on Iran.

Also read: Iran blocks Strait of Hormuz: What it means for global oil and China's energy security

As flights were grounded, Sindhu found herself stranded inside a packed airport terminal. She shared a video on Instagram showing the crowd and wrote: "All flights suspended until further notice."

Hours later, she reassured fans that she was safe but unable to leave. "It's hard to process what's unfolding right now. Hearing the interceptions overhead and seeing how quickly everything has escalated is honestly terrifying," Sindhu wrote on X.

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She described how unsettling it felt to witness the crisis unfold in a city she associates with safety. "So many disturbing videos are coming to light, and this is sadly the reality of what is happening. Dubai is a city I deeply love, a place that has always felt safe and full of life, which makes this moment even harder to comprehend."

Sindhu thanked those who had reached out to check on her and confirmed she was with her support staff.

"To everyone who has been messaging and checking in, thank you, it truly means a lot. I am safe right now, stuck here with my team, and we are doing okay as the situation around the war with Iran continues to evolve."

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She said airports were chaotic, with many families stranded and waiting, "all of us just hoping we get past this soon. I'm sure the authorities are doing everything in their power, and like everyone here, we’re holding on to patience and hope."

The shuttler ended her post with a reflection on the fragility of routine life. "Moments like these remind you how fragile normal life really is. Praying for safety and peace for everyone affected," she said.

The disruption began after a major offensive launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on Saturday. US President Donald Trump called on the Iranian public to overthrow the Islamic leadership that has ruled since 1979.

In response, regional airspace closures rippled across the Gulf, affecting multiple airlines. Air India cancelled all flights to and from Gulf destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Muscat, Riyadh and Tel Aviv, Israel, citing the evolving security situation.

Dubai International Airport subsequently suspended operations indefinitely due to airspace closures following missile exchanges involving the US, Israel and Iran.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said that due to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East, 410 flights of domestic carriers were cancelled on 28 February, and 444 flights are expected to be cancelled on March 1.

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Air India has also cancelled flights for several key international routes to Europe and North America.

