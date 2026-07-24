‘How dare you…’: Rahul Gandhi, other opposition leaders call out DU for asking students to not join protest

Students' protest: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the University of Delhi for asking students not to join the protest at Jantar Mantar. Other opposition leaders and academicians also called out the university, terming its ‘caution’ a veiled threat.
“How dare you threaten students for exercising their democratic rights? Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes,” said Gandhi.
In the post, the University of Delhi said that there could be legal repercussions to joining the protest as well as “significantly impact their academic progress”. It erroneously said that the Supreme Court had directed “unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar” to be strictly regulated.
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The university asked students to “stay away from Jantar Mantar and to prioritise their safety and compliance with the law”.
Congress MP Deepinder Singh Hooda said DU was lying to its students and there has been no directive by the Supreme Court. “As an alumni of Delhi University and as a law maker myself being a Member of Parliament I totally condemn this misleading and threatening statement from Delhi University,” he said.
Here’s what social media users said:
Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said it was relieved and grateful that activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike but added that its peaceful protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked Wangchuk for his extraordinary courage and sacrifice, and said he had put his life on the line for the "conscience of an entire nation".
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Separately, seventeen metro stations in central Delhi remained closed for the third consecutive day on Friday due to security concerns amid the ongoing protest near Jantar Mantar. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said the 17 stations — Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan — would remain closed from 7.30 am till further instructions due to security reasons.