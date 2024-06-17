'How will you become IAS officer if schools...': Prashant Kishor says education system reduced to 'giving meals and degrees' in Bihar

Political Strategist Prashant Kishor, while taking a jibe at the Nitish Kumar-led government, said that Bihar's education system has been deliberately ruined. Addressing workers in a review meeting at his residential office in Patna, Kishor mentioned the deteriorating state of education in the state. "In the name of education, only meals are being distributed in schools and degrees in colleges. If children are not studying, how will they become IAS officers?" he questioned.

Kishor accused the governments led by Lalu Prasad Yadav's Congress and Nitish Kumar's BJP, stating that these administrations, which have held power for the past 32 years, have intentionally damaged the education system. He suggested that this was done to keep people uneducated and ensnared in the traps of caste, creed, and religion, ensuring their continued political support.

Need for Land Reforms in Bihar

Kishor pointed out the dire need for land reforms in Bihar. Citing statistics, he revealed that 60 percent of the population is landless, surviving by cultivating the land of others. Among those who do own land, 35 percent possess only two acres, while a mere five percent hold the majority of the land. He criticised the so-called socialist governments for not implementing land reform laws, leading to the current inequality. "The biggest problem here is migration," Kishor noted.

Plans for Employment and Migration by Jan Suraaj

Kishor promised that if Jan Suraaj forms the government in Bihar, all Biharis living outside the state would be called back and provided with employment within a year. "Migration from Bihar will end, and everyone will be provided with jobs," he vowed.