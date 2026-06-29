HP, Indane, Bharat Gas users with PNG connections might face disconnection starting July 1: Here's why

LPG customers, particularly those holding HP, Indane or Bharat Gas connections, have a few deadlines to track this week. A set of rule changes kicks in from July 1, and depending on your situation, the outcome could be disconnection, a booking headache, or some relief.

Holding both PNG and LPG? That's no longer allowed

Advertisement

The Centre recently enforced the LPG (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Amendment Order. Under the new rule, anyone who also holds a PNG connection will see their HP, Indane or Bharat Gas LPG connection cut off within a month.

ALSO READ: LPG, CNG, PNG rates today (June 29): Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

Those who voluntarily give up their LPG connection won't lose out entirely; they'll get a coupon that lets them reactivate their LPG connection later if they need it.

This isn't a standalone move. Back in March, the government had already directed that in regions where piped gas infrastructure exists, LPG users must shift to PNG within three months, failing which their LPG connection would be disconnected. That window closes by the end of June, so anyone in a PNG-enabled area who hasn't switched should act quickly.

Advertisement

June 30 is also the e-KYC cutoff

Separately, e-KYC verification is now compulsory for every LPG connection holder, with a completion deadline of June 30. Miss it, and your connection could be disconnected — making it harder to book your next cylinder. Customers who've already done their e-KYC have nothing further to do.

Commercial supply curbs have already eased

On a more positive note, the government has already rolled back restrictions on commercial LPG supply, citing easing tensions in West Asia. That move is now fuelling expectations that domestic LPG rules could see similar relief.

A shorter wait to book your next cylinder?

Right now, customers face a mandatory gap before rebooking, 25 days in cities and 45 days in villages, a restriction the government introduced during the war to prevent hoarding and ensure steady supply. With the Strait of Hormuz back to normal operations, there's growing anticipation that this gap could be shortened starting July 1, though there's been no formal confirmation yet.