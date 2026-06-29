HAL shares: Defence PSU's board recommends Rs 10 dividend; record date, dividend payment, history

Shares of defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) are in focus on Monday afternoon after the defence PSU said its board has recommended the final dividend of Rs 10 per share for the financial year 2025-26. The board would now seek approval of the shareholders of the company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

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HAL dividend: Record date

If approved by the shareholders at the forthcoming AGM, the record date for the payment of final dividend will be Friday, August, 14, 2026. HAL said the final dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date of its approval in AGM.

To recall, HAL had in February this year announced an interim dividend of Rs 35 per share. With this, HAL's declared a total dividend of Rs 35 per share.

Dividend history

HAL had in FY25 paid a total dividend of Rs 40 per share, amounting to Rs 1,671.94 crore. It paid total dividends of Rs 35 per share in FY24, amounting to 1471.31 crore. The defence declared Rs 55 per share dividend, totalling Rs 1,337.55 crore in FY23. In FY22, it paid Rs 50 per share dividend. FY21 dividend stood at Rs 30 per share, FY20 Rs 33 per share, FY19 19.80 per share and FY18 32.20 per share.

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MOFSL in a recent note said HAL boasts a strong near-term pipeline of Rs 90,000 crore over the next two years, which includes orders for 143 ALH helicopters, Sukhoi upgrades, and Dornier upgrade., with ALH expected to be the largest contributor. Future

indigenous aircraft program approvals could further strengthen long-term visibility, it said.

HDFC Institutional Equities last month said HAL recorded a modest FY26 performance, reflected in 7 per cent revenue growth in FY26 over FY25, slowed by lower RoH orderbook execution. Ebitda margin for the year fell to 29.5 per cent due to increased input costs.

It expects HAL to post a 10 per cent revenue CAGR over FY26-FY28E led by Tejas, ALH and engine deliveries with MRO gaining back traction.

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"The pipeline for HAL over the next two years is estimated to the tune of Rs 90,000 crore. The delivery timeline for LCA Tejas MK1A still looks hazy but we feel confident that it should start from Q3FY27. The company has planned a capex of Rs 12,000 crore to service the existing orderbook and pipeline.