LPG, CNG, PNG rates today (June 29): Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG rates today: LPG, CNG and PNG prices have remained largely stable for households across India despite the West Asia conflict involving the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other nearing an end. The government has restored commercial LPG supplies to hotels, restaurants and other businesses to pre-crisis levels. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry said sector-specific restrictions imposed during the recent conflict have now been lifted as supply concerns ease.

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Domestic LPG cylinder rates have remained unchanged across the country since June 7, when prices were raised by ₹29. Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been unchanged since June 1, while PNG and CNG rates were last hiked in May. The government also said 100% supply is being maintained for domestic LPG, PNG and CNG in the country. No dryouts were reported at LPG distributorships, and online bookings have risen to 98%.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on June 29

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Advertisement Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on June 29

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198.50 Hyderabad 3,367.50 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283.50 Kolkata 3,255.50 Jaipur 3,141.50 Noida 3,113.50 Gurugram 3,130.50 Chandigarh 3,136

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CNG prices across major cities on June 29

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 96 Noida Advertisement 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 98.75

PNG prices across major cities on June 29

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

The ministry said restrictions on commercial LPG supplies were lifted following an improvement in domestic production and the expected arrival of imported LPG cargoes. The supply of bulk LPG, which had been suspended at the onset of the crisis, has also been partially resumed at 50% of pre-crisis consumption levels.

The restrictions were imposed after the Iran conflict disrupted LPG supplies from West Asia, which accounts for about 90% of India's cooking gas imports. India also meets roughly 40% of its crude imports and 90% of its LPG imports from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The partial resumption of oil cargo movement through the Strait of Hormuz has remained significant for India, even as global energy supplies have not fully resumed through the route.

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To safeguard household consumption, the government had initially halted supplies of commercial LPG to hotels, restaurants and industrial users, diverting available volumes to domestic consumers. Supplies were later restored in phases to about 70% of normal levels, although several sectors continued to face curbs of up to 50% of their usual allocations as authorities sought to conserve fuel stocks amid concerns over import availability.

Refineries were also ordered to produce more LPG by diverting streams otherwise used for petrochemical production. The government invoked powers under the Essential Commodities Act to direct that C3 and C4 hydrocarbon streams be used exclusively for LPG production, diverting feedstock away from petrochemical and other industrial uses. The move affected companies such as Reliance Industries, with refiners cutting petrochemical production to raise LPG supplies.

The government also reiterated plans to expand PNG connectivity. It said commercial and bulk consumers who have already shifted to PNG will continue on PNG, while other eligible LPG consumers with access to the PNG network, or those already in the process of shifting, will be progressively transitioned in coordination with city gas distribution entities. In this regard, the Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has written to the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories for smooth implementation of the revised supply arrangements.

