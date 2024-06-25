'HSR layout is like Hayes Valley of SF': Bengaluru surprises US entrepreneur except for mosquitoes and...

Entrepreneur Hardeep Gambhir left India for San Francisco's Bay Area seven years ago in search of a better future. Little did he know that relocating to Bengaluru, a city he had never visited, to launch a startup incubator would be an unexpected revelation.

In a thread on X, Gambhir detailed how Bengaluru mirrors San Francisco and the many advantages it offers. It started the moment he landed at Kempegowda International Airport. The “Uber Zone” system impressed him. “Instead of booking an Uber and finding it, you simply book an Uber and go to the first car in the queue, tell your PIN to the driver, and off you go. No waiting time,” he wrote.

Related Articles

Expecting to rely on his Hindi, Gambhir was surprised when an auto driver replied in English. “Turns out Bangalore is the city with English as the most spoken language in India. I was so surprised by this,” he noted.

Gambhir compared Bengaluru’s HSR Layout to San Francisco’s Hayes Valley. “Once you’re tapped into the startup scene, you start bumping into people in popular places often. And the talent? Just insane. In one month, I’ve met some incredible builders here,” he said.

Since I moved out of India 7 years ago, I thought I'd never live here again.



After spending a lot of time in the Bay, in May, I moved to Bangalore where I had never been to start @_TheResidency.



And it has been an immaculate SF-like experience in this city.



Here's why🧵: — Hardeep (@hardeep_gambhir) June 21, 2024

For those used to the high cost of living in cities such as San Francisco, Gambhir found Bengaluru refreshingly affordable. His monthly expenses dropped from $2,500 in San Francisco to about $900 in Bengaluru. Services such as Swiggy Instamart provide ultra-fast delivery, with items arriving within minutes, even early in the morning.

“I once ordered a bunch of things at 2:33 AM and by 2:37, the delivery guy was outside. Delivery charge was $0.03,” he recalled.

India’s competitive telecom market offers remarkably cheap data plans, and for transport, Gambhir cited Yulu electric bikes, capable of speeds up to 30 km/hr, similar to eco-friendly bike-sharing services in San Francisco.

Gambhir also praised Bengaluru’s pleasant climate, averaging around 23ºC, a stark contrast to the intense heat often associated with other parts of India. He highlighted the safety of the HSR Layout, particularly for women, adding to the city’s appeal.

However, not everything is perfect. Gambhir pointed out nuisances like mosquitoes and the high security deposits required for renting.

“Highly recommend for anyone curious about another country’s startup ecosystem like SF to come visit here. Oh, and Uber is dirt cheap,” he concluded.