'Huge fire in engine room': Indian vessel MT Jalveer attacked off Oman

A dramatic SOS call from an Indian vessel off the coast of Oman has surfaced online, with a crew member reporting a major fire in the engine room moments after the ship was involved in an incident near Shinas port, News 18 reported on Thursday.

In the distress message, the crew member can be heard informing port authorities that the situation on board was under control despite the blaze.

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"Sir, please hear the coordinates," the official reportedly said in the SOS call. "Shinas port control, this is a message from Jalveer that all crew are safe. We have a huge fire in the engine room."

The video emerged shortly after the Indian Embassy in Oman confirmed that it was monitoring an incident involving a vessel near Shinas port.

"We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today. We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details," the Indian embassy in Oman said in a statement.

The vessel was identified as MT Jalveer by the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI), which also shared visuals from the ship.

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Reports suggested that around 20 crew members were on board, though there was no official confirmation of the number of personnel.

Third vessel incident involving Indian crew this week

The MT Jalveer episode comes amid a series of incidents involving ships with Indian crew members operating near Oman.

Earlier this week, the Palau-flagged tanker Settebello was struck while operating in the Gulf of Oman. A fire broke out on board, leaving three Indian seafarers dead and 21 others rescued.

The United States later said its military had carried out a “precision” strike on the vessel, alleging that it had failed to comply with instructions and was transporting Iranian oil. The US military also released footage of the strike.

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The incident followed another attack on MT Marivex, a Palau-flagged oil tanker carrying 24 Indian crew members. The vessel was operating near the strategic Strait of Hormuz when it was hit off the Omani coast. Its crew was evacuated after a fire was reported on board.