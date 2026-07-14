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Brent crude rally revives pressure on paint, tyre and aviation stocks; should investors be worried?

Brent crude rally revives pressure on paint, tyre and aviation stocks; should investors be worried?

Crude oil-linked stocks are back in focus as geopolitical tensions intensify and Brent crude moves toward the $80 mark.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026 3:44 PM IST
Brent crude rally revives pressure on paint, tyre and aviation stocks; should investors be worried?Asian Paints remains technically stable for now, with analysts flagging Rs 2,626 as the key level to watch for any deeper correction.

Rising crude prices are once again forcing investors to reassess India’s oil-linked stocks, with paint makers, tire companies, aviation names and oil marketing firms moving back into focus as Brent edges toward the $80-a-barrel mark. In the latest market commentary, Asian Paints emerged as a key stock to watch, with technical analysts arguing that the counter remains resilient unless a crucial support level gives way.

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The immediate trigger is a renewed bout of geopolitical anxiety around global shipping routes and energy security. With Brent climbing again, the concern for Indian equities is familiar: higher crude raises input costs, squeezes margins for downstream users and can quickly alter sentiment in sectors heavily dependent on petroleum-linked raw materials.

That is especially relevant for companies such as Asian Paints, where crude derivatives play a meaningful role in cost structures. The market conversation has now broadened beyond oil marketing companies to include “paint counters, tires, aviation” and virtually “anything linked to crude,” underlining how quickly oil can ripple through multiple pockets of the market.

Asian Paints at a Technical Crossroads

On Asian Paints, Rupak De of LKP Securities struck a measured note. “The stock is currently holding above its 50-days moving average, exponential moving average,” he said, suggesting that the chart structure remains intact despite the macro noise.

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His key marker is clear: “There shouldn’t be any problem till the time stock is holding above 2626.” According to De, only a break below that level would raise the risk of “some more extension of the correction.” For traders, that effectively turns Rs 2,626 into the near-term line between stability and renewed weakness.

Why the Market Isn’t Panicking Yet

What stands out is that the broader market response remains relatively contained. Even as crude has firmed up, the wider tone in equities has not completely cracked, with market participants still showing a buy-on-dips approach in several pockets, particularly midcaps and select financials.

That suggests investors are, for now, treating the oil spike as a tradable risk rather than a structural shock. Still, if Brent sustains higher levels, margin-sensitive sectors could face sharper scrutiny, and stocks like Asian Paints may become early indicators of whether crude stress is beginning to bite more deeply into corporate earnings expectations.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 14, 2026 3:42 PM IST
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