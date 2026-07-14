Sensex falls 561 pts as crude oil price boils, rupee sinks; what's next for investors?

The stock market closed in the red on Tuesday as brent crude oil prices rose 5% amid the ongoing attacks between US and Iran. Sensex fell 561 pts to end at 77,054 and Nifty lost 159 pts to 24,052. Among Sensex constituents, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, IndiGo, SBI, M&M and L&T shares were the top losers, falling up to 4.42% today. Bharti Airtel, TCS, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Eternal were the only Sensex gainers in the current session.

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Brent crude oil prices rose 5% to $87.38 per barrel amid reports of escalation of attacks for control over the Strait of Hormuz.

On the other hand, the Indian rupee breached the 96 level against the US dollar as surging crude oil prices, persistent demand for the greenback, and heightened geopolitical uncertainty dampened money in the forex market.

The domestic currency fell 57 paise to trade at 96.20 level against the greenback. Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities said, "Rupee traded sharply weaker, declining around 0.55% to 96.20, as a fresh 4% surge in Brent crude above $86 per barrel significantly increased pressure on the domestic currency. A firm Dollar Index above 101 further added to the downside, with higher energy prices emerging as the key driver of rupee weakness. Market participants will now closely monitor the US CPI inflation data, which could influence expectations for the Federal Reserve's policy path and determine the next move in the dollar. Technically, the rupee is expected to remain weak in the 95.75–96.50 range, with crude oil prices, FII flows, and global risk sentiment continuing to drive near-term direction."

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Nifty midcap index slipped 275 pts to 62,766 and Nifty small cap stock index fell 196 pts to 19,227 level.

In sectoral terms, BSE auto index crashed 913 pts to 58,678 and BSE bankex ended 763 points lower to 65,020.

As many as 134 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 64 shares fell to their 52-week lows on BSE.

Out of 4,433 shares traded, 1501 stocks ended in the green on BSE. Around 2737 stocks were in the red and 195 stocks remained unchanged.

Around 185 stocks hit their lower circuits. On the other hand, 180 shares hit their upper circuit limits on BSE.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments said, "Sustained foreign fund outflows added to the cautious mood, keeping sentiment on the back foot. Looking ahead, all eyes are now on the US Fed Chair, whose upcoming remarks could set the tone for global rate expectations. Meanwhile, the Q1 earnings season rolls on a positive note but rapid increase in geopolitical risk has dampened the sentiment."

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Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, "In the short term, the outlook is likely to remain positive as long as the index stays above 23,950. On the higher side, it may advance towards the 24,250–24,300 zone. However, a decisive fall below 23,950 could weaken the current bullish setup and trigger a phase of consolidation."

Previous session

Equity market staged a sharp intraday recovery to end marginally higher on Monday after a weak start, supported by buying interest in information technology (IT) and select banking stocks.

Sensex pack gained 47.01 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 77,616.40, while the NSE Nifty50 index edged up 4.10 points, or 0.02 per cent, to close at 24,211.