'Humble effort to bridge our ancient tradition...': Adani sets up computer lab at Ayodhya gurukul

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Adani said the effort was aimed at bringing the younger generation closer to its roots while opening up new avenues for learning.

"This humble effort to bridge our ancient tradition of knowledge with the digital age is intended to bring the new generation closer to their roots and open up new avenues for learning - this is our fond hope," he said.

He also extended his "heartfelt best wishes for a bright future" to the students of the gurukul.

अयोध्या के श्री निशुल्क गुरुकुल महाविद्यालय में विद्यार्थियों को आधुनिक कंप्यूटर लैब के माध्यम से तकनीक से जुड़ते देखना सुखद है। उनकी एक छोटी-सी इच्छा पूरी करने में हम सहभागी बन सके, यह हमारे लिए प्रसन्नता की बात है।



हमारी प्राचीन ज्ञान परंपरा को डिजिटल युग से जोड़ने का यह… pic.twitter.com/JuFco2bf0O — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) August 25, 2026

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Adani's Ayodhya Visit

Adani had visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya in April this year and had said the Adani Foundation would support the preservation of gurukul culture in the age of artificial intelligence.

During the visit, he also had darshan of Ramlalla at the temple.

Speaking after the visit, Adani said, "My family and I received the opportunity to have the darshan of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. This is an emotional moment, a proud moment."

He described the temple as "not just a centre of devotion but also a symbol of India's culture, unity and confidence".

"Lord Ram's ideals inspire us to walk the path of truth and duty. I pray that may Lord Ram's blessings be with all of us and that our country continues on the path of progress," he said. "Adani Foundation will extend all cooperation to preserve this Gurukul culture in this era of AI."