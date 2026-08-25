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'Humble effort to bridge our ancient tradition...': Adani sets up computer lab at Ayodhya gurukul

'Humble effort to bridge our ancient tradition...': Adani sets up computer lab at Ayodhya gurukul

To have been able to fulfill even a small wish of theirs brings us immense joy, says Gautam Adani

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 12:23 PM IST
'Humble effort to bridge our ancient tradition...': Adani sets up computer lab at Ayodhya gurukulGautam Adani says Adani Foundation will help preserve gurukul culture in AI era

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday said the group had set up a modern computer lab at a gurukul in Ayodhya, in an effort to connect traditional learning with the digital age.

Adani said it was "heartening" to see students of Shri Nishulk Gurukul Mahavidyalaya using the modern computer lab. "To have been able to fulfill even a small wish of theirs brings us immense joy," he wrote on X.

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Adani said the effort was aimed at bringing the younger generation closer to its roots while opening up new avenues for learning.

"This humble effort to bridge our ancient tradition of knowledge with the digital age is intended to bring the new generation closer to their roots and open up new avenues for learning - this is our fond hope," he said.

He also extended his "heartfelt best wishes for a bright future" to the students of the gurukul.

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Adani's Ayodhya Visit

Adani had visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya in April this year and had said the Adani Foundation would support the preservation of gurukul culture in the age of artificial intelligence.

During the visit, he also had darshan of Ramlalla at the temple.

Speaking after the visit, Adani said, "My family and I received the opportunity to have the darshan of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. This is an emotional moment, a proud moment."

He described the temple as "not just a centre of devotion but also a symbol of India's culture, unity and confidence".

"Lord Ram's ideals inspire us to walk the path of truth and duty. I pray that may Lord Ram's blessings be with all of us and that our country continues on the path of progress," he said. "Adani Foundation will extend all cooperation to preserve this Gurukul culture in this era of AI."

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Published on: Aug 25, 2026 12:23 PM IST
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