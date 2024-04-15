Hyderabad: Lamborghini worth Rs 1 cr set ablaze following money dispute

A luxurious Lamborghini worth approximately Rs 1 crore was set on fire in Hyderabad's Pahadi Shareef area on April 13, in what appears to be a dispute fueled by money. The incident has left the city stunned and police are currently investigating the case.

According to the Pahadi Shareef police, the owner, Neeraj, decided to sell his Lamborghini and enlisted the help of his friends to find potential buyers. Through word-of-mouth, a connection was made with a man named Ahmed, who expressed interest. Posing as a serious buyer, Ahmed convinced Neeraj's friend, Aman Haider, to bring the car to a farmhouse on the evening of April 13.

However, the plan took a sinister turn. Instead of heading towards the farmhouse as planned, Aman, accompanied by another friend, Hamdan, found themselves diverted towards the Hyderabad airport route upon reaching a specific junction. It was here that they were confronted by Ahmed and a group of his associates.

The situation escalated quickly. Ahmed's group allegedly claimed that Neeraj owed them money and attempts by Aman to resolve the situation peacefully proved futile. In a shocking act of violence, the group doused the Lamborghini in petrol and set it ablaze. By the time police arrived at the scene, the car had been completely destroyed by the fire.

The Pahadi Shareef police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident. While no arrests have been made yet, the focus is on identifying and apprehending the culprits involved. The investigation will likely delve into the nature of the financial dispute between Ahmed's group and Neeraj to establish a motive.

This incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns about the safety and security of high-value vehicles in Hyderabad.