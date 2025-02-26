‘I am a born Congressman’: DK Shivakumar refutes claims of joining BJP

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday strongly denied any plans of switching to the BJP. “I have seen in some of the media and social media, and my friends are calling and asking me whether I am coming close to the BJP. I am a born Congressman,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Shivakumar’s visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where he took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam with his family, fueled rumors of a potential shift. Some within the Congress viewed it as a strategic move, while BJP supporters speculated about a political realignment. Addressing these claims, he clarified, “My visit to Maha Kumbh is my belief, and I respect all religions. Such speculations do not come even close to me; I don't take BJP's allegations seriously.”

The timing of these rumors coincides with an ongoing power struggle within the Karnataka Congress. Shivakumar’s supporters have been vocal about his aspirations for the Chief Minister’s post, while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has maintained his grip on leadership. The speculation gained further traction after Siddaramaiah recently hosted a dinner for select Dalit and Scheduled Tribe (ST) cabinet colleagues, sparking discussions about a rotational Chief Minister formula.

Shivakumar has attempted to downplay reports of a leadership tussle, stating, “People have blessed us and given us an opportunity, and we will continue for five years. The Chief Minister and I will continue functioning as per the directions of the party.” He also dismissed calls from his supporters demanding he be made Chief Minister, saying, “I don’t want anyone’s support. This is between me and the Congress party.”

Meanwhile, Congress insiders suggest that discussions within the party about leadership transition remain ongoing. A recent meeting of SC/ST ministers and lawmakers, which was expected to push for a Dalit CM, was postponed after Shivakumar’s meeting with AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal in Delhi.