'I am sorry Mummy Papa. I am really fed up with...': IAS aspirant ends life in Delhi, blames 'high rent, pressure' in suicide note

A young woman aspiring to crack the coveted Indian Administrative Service (IAS) examination was found dead in her rented accommodation in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar. The deceased, identified as Anjali has died by suicide allegedly due to depression and inability to handle pressure, police said on Saturday.

In a heartbreaking note recovered from the scene, the aspirant expressed immense pressure due to the exorbitant cost of living in the national capital. She reportedly mentioned facing difficulties in managing the high rent for her accommodation, coupled with the overwhelming stress of the competitive exam.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar, where thousands of aspirants flock every year to pursue their civil service dreams.

In her suicide note, Anjali explained that she couldn't handle "life's problems" and felt a "lack of peace." She died by suicide on July 21. Just days later, three UPSC aspirants died in a flooding incident at Rau's Study Circle, a coaching center in the Old Rajinder Nagar area.

Anjali was paying Rs 15,000 for her room, but the rent was suddenly raised to Rs 18,000, her friend Shweta told India Today TV.

"I am sorry Mummy Papa. I am really fed up with life now, and there are just problems and issues with no peace. I need peace. I tried every possible way to get rid of this so-called depression, but I can't overcome it," the aspirant wrote in her suicide note.

She also mentioned that she saw a doctor, but her mental health did not improve. "My only dream was UPSC in first attempt from then only. I am being so unstable all knows it," her suicide note says.

Anjali mentioned she knew her death would become "breaking news." The student from Maharashtra was preparing for the UPSC exam while living in a rented room in Old Rajinder Nagar, a major hub for Civil Services coaching in Delhi.

She requested the government to "...also please reduce the scams in government exams and generate employment. So many youths are struggling for jobs."

Anjali's suicide note highlighted the expensive rates for Paying Guest (PG) facilities and hostels. She had talked about the rising PG rents with her friend Shweta before she passed away.

"PG and hostel rents should also be decreased. These people are just looting money from the students. Not every student can afford it," she wrote.

Delhi Police said they have filed a case and are investigating the matter.