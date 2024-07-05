'I can hold my own umbrella': TMC MP Mahua Moitra challenges Delhi police to arrest her over comments on NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has said that it has taken suo moto cognizance of the comments that Member of Parliament from West Bengal's Krishnanagar, Mahua Moitra, made against NCW's chairperson, Rekha Sharma. NCW said that the comments that Moitra made were 'disparaging' and she can be prosecuted. The NCW further said that it condemned Moitra's comments and called it a flagrant violation of women's dignity, invoking Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.

The controversy ignited when Mahua Moitra, known for her outspoken nature, tweeted against Sharma over a viral video of the latter that showed her going to Hathras, where over 100 people, mostly women and children, lost their lives in a stampede. The NCW swiftly responded, calling for immediate legal action against Moitra, including the filing of an FIR.

"She (Rekha Sharma) is too busy holding up her boss's pajamas," Moitra had written on X.

"The National Commission for Women has taken suo moto cognizance of the derogatory remark made by Ms. Mahua Moitra, Member of Parliament, against Ms. Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, NCW. The crude remarks are outrageous and a violation of a woman's right to dignity. The Commission observed that this remark attracts Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023. NCW strongly condemns these defamatory remarks and requests strict action against Ms. Moitra. An FIR should be registered against Ms. Moitra and a detailed action report should be communicated to the Commission within 3 days," the organization said in a statement on X.

However, Moitra was swift in her response. She also took to social media and offered a challenge to NCW's move. She even urged the police to act swiftly on NCW's statement, stating that she is in 'Nadia at the moment.'

"Come on @DelhiPolice please take action immediately on these suo moto orders. Am in Nadia in case you need me in the next 3 days to make a quick arrest. I Can Hold My Own Umbrella," Moitra said.

On Thursday, Mahua Moitra sparked controversy with her remarks on a viral video shared on X. The video depicted NCW chief Rekha Sharma's arrival at the scene of a stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The footage gained traction due to its portrayal of Sharma walking freely while an individual behind her held an umbrella, a gesture that many deemed insensitive.

Moitra's comments have been deemed offensive and disrespectful by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On Friday, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla reacted to her comment and flagged it as “extremely indecent, objectionable, and shameful”.

He posted a screenshot of Moitra's comment and demanded her expulsion from the party, asserting that it represented the "true face" of the TMC and the Opposition.

"MP Mahua Moitra who justified and remained silent during Sandeshkhali, Chopra Talibani flogging, silent on Swati Maliwal now makes a disgusting comment at a women that too the NCW Chief," he said further.

Poonawalla also criticized the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party for their silence on Moitra's comment, asking, "Will Priyanka Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, (Mallikarjun) Kharge ji, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Chaturvedi, AAP call this out?"

"Will Mamata Didi act on her? Nope, just like they remained silent on Sandeshkhali and (flogging of a couple) in Chopra (West Bengal)," he added.