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Cochin Shipyard shares fall 3% as Centre's OFS opens for retail investors after strong institutional demand

Cochin Shipyard shares fall 3% as Centre's OFS opens for retail investors after strong institutional demand

At last check, the stock fell 2.98 per cent to hit a day low of Rs 1,405.10 on BSE. The OFS for non-retail investors opened on Tuesday, while retail investors can bid on Wednesday.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jul 8, 2026 10:12 AM IST
Cochin Shipyard shares fall 3% as Centre's OFS opens for retail investors after strong institutional demandAs of the March 2026 quarter, the Centre held a 67.91 per cent stake in Cochin Shipyard.

Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd slipped in Wednesday's early trade as the Centre's Offer for Sale (OFS) opened for retail investors, a day after the issue witnessed robust demand from institutional and non-retail investors.

At last check, the stock fell 2.98 per cent to hit a day low of Rs 1,405.10 on BSE. The OFS for non-retail investors opened on Tuesday, while retail investors can bid on Wednesday.

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The government is looking to divest up to a 5.04 per cent stake in the state-run shipbuilder through the OFS, involving over 1.32 crore equity shares. As of the March 2026 quarter, the Centre held a 67.91 per cent stake in Cochin Shipyard. Retail investors owned 19.66 per cent of the company, while high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) held 0.73 per cent.

The OFS drew a strong response on its first day. According to Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla, the base offer was subscribed 3.52 times by institutional and non-retail investors, prompting the government to exercise the entire green shoe option.

The floor price for the OFS has been fixed at Rs 1,400 per share. The government had initially offered a 2.52 per cent stake in Cochin Shipyard. Following the healthy subscription, it decided to exercise the full 2.52 per cent green shoe option, taking the total stake on offer to 5.04 per cent of the company's paid-up equity share capital.

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The Cochin Shipyard OFS is the government's seventh disinvestment transaction in the current financial year.

So far in FY27, the Centre has diluted stakes through OFSs in Central Bank of India, Coal India, NHPC Ltd, NLC India Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC).

For FY27, the government has budgeted to mobilise Rs 80,000 crore through disinvestment and asset monetisation.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Jul 8, 2026 10:12 AM IST
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