Business Today
'I didn’t like India': Serbian tennis player Dejana Radanovic faces backlash over posts

In few Instagram Stories last week, Radanovic criticised Indian food, hygiene and traffic sense.  In few Instagram Stories last week, Radanovic criticised Indian food, hygiene and traffic sense. 

Serbian tennis player Dejana Radanovic kicked up a row in India after a series of critical posts during her three-week stay in the country went viral. In few Instagram Stories last week, Radanovic criticised Indian food, hygiene and traffic sense. 

Radanovic, world No. 245 in women’s tennis, was in the country for ITF tournaments. "I didn’t like India – the country," she wrote in one Instagram Story. "I didn’t like the food, traffic, hygiene (worms in the food, yellow pillows and dirty bed linen in the hotel, not knowing how to use roundabout etc.)”

She also warned visitors against drinking tap water or eating fruits in India, adding that she had a tough time surviving three weeks without fruits but had to do so as she could not get unpeeled fruits at her hotel. The 27-year-old said she got food poisoning after eating fruits in India a few years ago, accompanied by high fever for four days, and has since steered clear.

"Adios India. See you never ever ever ever ever EVER again," she wrote in a series of Instagram Stories as she left.'

Her posts triggered a huge backlash on social media. Many users criticised her for the racist overtones in her Stories, though the player claimed she was not being racists and that her posts were about things "she disliked about India". 

“If you come to my country, Serbia, and don’t like all those same things, that means you are a racist??” she asked. “What the hell that has to do with racism?” she added.

The Serbian athlete claimed that 95% of foreigners who visit India cannot adapt to “that kind of life.” 

Published on: Feb 10, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
