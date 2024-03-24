'I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta...': Kangana Ranaut after BJP announces her name in 5th list of candidates

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday expressed gratitude towards Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) for announcing her name in the 5th list of candidates.

"My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Loksabha polls.

I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant," Ranaut tweeted on X.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will contest from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, representing the saffron party.

In addition to Kangana Ranaut, the BJP has finalized 111 candidates in the 5th Lok Sabha candidate list. Other notable names include Naveen Jindal, Maneka Gandhi, and more.