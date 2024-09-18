'I pay high taxes but...': Reddit user's 'what's stopping NRIs from returning to India' post sparks debate

A Reddit user's poser on what's stopping NRIs from returning to India sparked a serious discussion on the platform. The user, a UK citizen, went first, outlining the reasons why he is not planning to return anytime soon.

"I pay high taxes but get good infrastructure, libraries, well-maintained neighborhoods, and fairly good public services such as health and education in return," he wrote, reflecting on the differences between life in the UK and India.

The Redditor also pointed out that a "really good work-life balance" in the UK was another key factor, though he acknowledged that this isn't the case for everyone. However, it was the societal differences that stood out most for him. "Judgement-free society, and for the most part, people are genuine," he said, noting how that contrasts with the experience back home.

Safety was also a priority for him, especially with young children in the family: "Very low crime rate, especially where I live. With young children in the family, I find this to be important."

The post quickly went viral, attracting a variety of responses from other NRIs. One commenter echoed the sentiment of living abroad, saying, “Clean air, water, food. Less corruption. Even though we pay taxes, it benefits our lives. Population with civic sense. Working government. Better work culture. Higher standard of living. People don't interfere in others' lives.”

Another Redditor shared a personal anecdote: “I was on an Indian women's subreddit, and a woman posted that she was shouted at in a swimming pool in India by another woman because she was wearing a two-piece. And here in Canada, everyone's wearing whatever they want to at a swimming pool, regardless of your body shape.”

Work-life balance and societal expectations were also recurring themes in the discussion. One user pointed out the lack of balance, particularly for women: “There would be an addition to almost zero work-life balance for Indian women, especially when in-laws are involved. Resume to home chores as soon as you return from the office but no such expectations from men. On top of that, judgement related to going to the gym (yes, this is a thing) as if this is something to be frowned upon.”

The issue of civic sense in India was also raised by several users. One individual who had returned to India after living in the U.S. for over four years said, “The biggest difference that annoys me is the civic sense among the common population. I say it every day to my wife after being annoyed for the whole day.”

Concerns over safety, particularly for women, were voiced by another commenter: “There is no safety for females regardless of age—they can be easily heckled, looted, molested, and what-not. Patriarchy runs deep in the corporate world. It’s bad all over the world, but in India it is worst.”

Additionally, societal expectations and the weight of tradition were highlighted. “People have to live according to the old tradition and society; otherwise, be ready to get sidelined by the parents or your own family/relatives,” one user shared. "In 2024, things like love marriage and inter-caste marriage are still a big taboo. Although people understand that there is nothing wrong in this, it is difficult for them to support it in front of society."