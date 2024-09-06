Is ₹1.25 crore enough to settle in India? NRI seeks answers on Reddit, here’s what he found

A 29-year-old non-resident Indian (NRI) took to Reddit asking whether ₹1.25 crore would be enough to settle comfortably in India and which city would offer the most affordable living. Facing potential job uncertainty in the UK, the NRI is exploring options to return to India, but is keen to avoid expensive metro cities.

Having lived in NCR and Bengaluru, the Redditor voiced concerns about the high cost of living in Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Delhi, and Mumbai. “I’m okay with the Hindi belt (Noida, Lucknow, Patna, Jamshedpur, Raipur, etc.) as long as I can do a remote/local IT job. Bangalore/Gurgaon/Delhi/Mumbai are too expensive,” they wrote.

In response, Reddit users mostly recommended avoiding costly metros, suggesting Tier II cities instead. Pune, Lucknow, Goa, and Kolkata were popular options. “Pune is your best bet. Rent a place; it's still affordable, with plenty of IT jobs, and household labor is cheap,” one user said.

Some suggested a flexible, seasonal approach to settling, with recommendations like Rishikesh in winter, Goa for a few months, and Leh during the monsoon. Vadodara in Gujarat was also recommended for its affordability, with a commenter noting, “You can rent a 2 BHK for ₹10-15K. It’s close to Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with good infrastructure.”

Kolkata was highlighted for cost-effectiveness, particularly for those seeking more space. “You can get a 1-2 BHK in South Kolkata for under ₹25K a month. Food is also very cheap,” one user pointed out.

Experts added that settling in Mumbai with ₹1.25 crore could be challenging due to high costs, with rents for a 1 BHK in suburbs like Dahisar or Mulund around ₹25K. In Bengaluru, a 1 or 2 BHK in areas like Electronic City ranges from ₹20-25K. In Noida and Greater Noida, ₹1.25 crore could secure more spacious options, such as a 2 BHK or even a 3 BHK.

Kolkata, however, offers the most space and affordability, with rents for a 4 BHK in the northern parts of the city or a 3 BHK in southern areas well within budget.