'I think Air India lacks competent managers...': Chidambaram lashes out after Chennai flight delay

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has voiced his dismay over Air India's passenger service, remarking that the airline's shift from government to Tata Group ownership has failed to deliver improvements.

During a recent flight from Delhi to Chennai, Chidambaram shared his experience, describing how passengers, cleared at the boarding gate, were left waiting on the aerobridge for 15 minutes.



"All passengers on flight AI 540 are standing on the aero bridge for the last 15 minutes," he posted on X, highlighting the disorganization.

The former finance minister noted that boarding began ten minutes after the scheduled departure, with passengers unclear on the actual departure time. The flight, scheduled for 8:45 PM, eventually pushed back at 9:25 PM, resulting in a 40-minute delay.

AI 540 Delhi to Chennai, scheduled to depart at 20.45 hours, is pushing back at 21.25 hours and will take off shortly — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 5, 2024

“I regret that there has been practically no improvement since the management changed hands from the government to the private sector," he remarked. "I can list a number of aspects of flying that can be improved by a competent management. I think Air India lacks competent managers at different levels."

Chidambaram’s observations come amid other recent criticisms of Air India’s services. Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej recently shared his frustration after a prolonged delay at check-in due to the airline’s refusal to accept UPI payments at certain counters, resulting in half an hour of back-and-forth. Similarly, a passenger on a Delhi-New York flight alleged finding a cockroach in their in-flight meal, underscoring hygiene concerns.