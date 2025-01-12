'I want to contribute...': Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar declares '₹7,640 crore income', seeks tax relief

Convicted conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, at present in a Delhi jail for multi-crore frauds, has stirred controversy again—this time with a purported letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Claiming legitimacy over his ₹7,640 crore overseas income, Sukesh has requested its inclusion under the government’s tax schemes for 2024, pledging to pay taxes and invest in India’s development.

Sukesh, who is currently an undertrial in multiple financial cases, in the alleged letter has claimed that it his 'patriotic duty to contribute to India'.

In the alleged letter, Sukesh claimed his businesses, LS Holdings International and Speed Gaming Corporation, operate in the United States, Spain, the UK, Dubai, and Hong Kong, with registrations in Nevada and the British Virgin Islands.

“As of today, being a proud Indian, under the great leadership of Prime Minister Modi Ji, I want to contribute my part towards the world-class development of this great nation,” he wrote.

Sukesh has also reportedly stated his willingness to pay taxes on his declared ₹7,640 crore income while settling all pending tax recovery proceedings and appeals. “It would be wrong to say that any of my income is illegal,” he claims to have written, adding that the tax department’s ongoing proceedings on his Indian income confirm its legitimacy.

He also noted his status as an undertrial, maintaining that no convictions have been made against him to date.

BT could not independently verify the letter or Sukesh’s declared assets. The claims remain uncorroborated.