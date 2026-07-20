'I will continue my fast': Sonam Wangchuk's handwritten note from hospital; wife lists three conditions

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said he would continue his hunger strike, saying the government's response to peacefully protesting students had strengthened his resolve.

"I WILL CONTINUE MY FAST (DAY 23)," he said in a handwritten note from Safdarjung Hospital, where he is currently admitted.

"Seeing the brutality with which peacefully protesting youth are being dealt with, I have decided to continue my fast until the youth leaders are allowed to meet the Parliamentarians at the Sansad Bhawan or I am allowed to meet them here at the hospital. Hopefully Govt will fix the accountability of the administrators before that," he wrote.

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Day #23

I'll continue my fast........... pic.twitter.com/rfohA8iMkx — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 20, 2026

Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike since June 28 and was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday.

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Appeals For Dialogue

In the note, Wangchuk praised the conduct of the protesters and urged the government to allow them to present their concerns before Parliament.

"I am touched & moved by how the youth have held on to peace despite provocation, and I appeal to the Govt & Police force to resolve the issue by simply allowing the students to present their grievances before the Parliament today or tomorrow."

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"I'm sure the young protesters will show the same patience and tolerance tomorrow as they did today," he added.

Wife Reveals Three Conditions

Speaking to news agency PTI, Wangchuk's wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo, said the activist would end his fast only if the government met three key demands.

She claimed that an estimated 25 lakh young people were supporting this movement. "This shows that our education system, education policies, and overall governance in the sector are deeply flawed and are affecting every young person. The government must listen to their concerns at the earliest. Good governance means listening to the voices of the youth and resolving this matter without delay," she said.

According to Angmo, Wangchuk has set three conditions for ending the hunger strike.

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The first is the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The second is a personal assurance from Cabinet ministers and Members of Parliament that education-related issues will be taken up during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. The third is government action on the memorandum submitted by the protesters, which includes demands ranging from the alleged NEET paper leak to improving the condition of government schools.

"Only if these assurances are given will Sonam end his fast," Angmo said.

Wangchuk's hunger strike began on June 28. He was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, where he remains under medical care while continuing his fast.

