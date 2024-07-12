'I will follow the process': IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar's first remarks on facing govt probe

Puja Khedkar, a trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in the limelight due to allegations against her, has chosen to remain silent on the accusations but has indicated her willingness to explain to the government-appointed committee investigating the matter.

Recently transferred from Pune to Washim following issues related to her inappropriate demands, Khedkar acknowledged being informed about forming a one-member committee to look into her conduct and the selection process.

Expressing her stance, Khedkar stated, "If a committee is formed, I will present my side before the committee. I came to know from the media that a committee has been formed. So we should respect it. I will follow the process," marking her first public statement on the matter since the controversy erupted last week.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has designated an additional secretary to investigate the case and produce a report within the next two weeks.

The government's decision to constitute the panel comes after allegations suggesting that Khedkar allegedly utilised benefits reserved for the Other Backward Class (OBC) category and disability concessions to secure her position in the IAS.

Khedkar, a part of the 2023-batch IAS officers from the Maharashtra cadre, reportedly declared herself visually impaired in her submission to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

She failed to appear for six scheduled medical examinations to validate her disability in 2022. Still, she later submitted an MRI report from an external medical facility, which was accepted in 2023 after an eight-month delay.

Prior to this incident, Khedkar courted controversy for seeking special privileges from the Pune Collector's office that were not permitted for her rank.

She also garnered attention for using a private Audi car with emergency lights and a VIP number plate, alongside affixing a 'Maharashtra government' signboard on her personal vehicle.

Due to the ongoing investigations, Khedkar is set to fulfil the remainder of her probationary period as a supernumerary assistant collector in Washim.

