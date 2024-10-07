IAF event in Chennai: 5 dead, several hospitalised due to heatstroke

The IAF Air Show in Chennai took a turn for the worse as a large crowd of over 1.2 million individuals gathered for the event. The crowd reportedly rushed towards the exits, resulting in five fatalities and multiple injuries requiring hospitalisation. Approximately 100 individuals were treated as outpatients at government hospitals. The air show, held on October 6 to mark the IAF's 92nd anniversary, was the first of its kind in Chennai in more than twenty years.

A record-breaking crowd of over 1.3 million spectators traveled to the venue, the Limca Book of Records stated. Despite this achievement, traffic officials faced challenges in managing the crowd as they attempted to depart from the area after the event. What was supposed to be a display of military aviation prowess ended in disorder as the immense number of attendees overwhelmed both event organisers and local authorities. A senior police officer told news agencies that as of late Sunday evening, five deaths had been confirmed and 40 individuals were receiving medical care in hospitals.

“Over 150 people have received first aid due to the dehydration and stress they faced. One death was reported on the beach, another near Napier Bridge. Other victims died on their way back home at different places. It was not a stampede situation at one particular place,” a police officer said.

The air show commenced at 11 am, featuring the AIF's Special Garud Force commandos demonstrating their fearless skills in a staged rescue mission and hostage liberation. The 92nd IAF Day festivities at Marina, situated between the Lighthouse and Chennai Port, were attended by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, state ministers, Chennai Mayor R Priya, and numerous other distinguished guests.

The air show commenced at 11 am and concluded at 1 pm. However, numerous attendees assembled as early as 8 am to secure prime viewing locations, enduring the scorching sun. Prior to the show's commencement, a number of elderly attendees experienced fainting spells as a result of heat exhaustion.

Compounding the discomfort of the crowd, nearby water vendors were displaced, leaving attendees lacking access to potable water. Following the conclusion of the performance, the massive gathering attempted to vacate simultaneously onto Kamarajar Salai, culminating in a complete traffic standstill.

Thousands of individuals found themselves stranded in Chennai following the halt of the grand air show due to inadequate coordination by traffic officials. Numerous areas of the city experienced similar situations as a large crowd assembled at Marina Beach, facing difficulties in dispersing after the event concluded.

The state government had expected a large crowd, with initial estimates predicting around 10 lakh attendees. However, the actual turnout exceeded those expectations, catching the administration off guard. Despite arrangements being made for crowd control, it became apparent that they were not prepared for the sheer scale of the event.

The lack of sufficient transportation options only added to the chaos. Chennai Metro Rail Limited services were unable to accommodate the massive number of people, leading to overcrowding not just at the beach but also at train stations like Velachery and Government Estate. Images and videos of the overwhelming crowds at these locations quickly went viral on social media.

Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy said: "When the entire Chennai city was enjoying the air show done by the IAF, it was very unfortunate that the Chennai Corporation, Tamil Nadu government and the Chennai police did not cooperate with the public. The maladministration and worst traffic arrangements done by the state police have ended up where we have lost 5 lives...this is due to a lack of proper planning...The (state) government has to take responsibility for this and see to it that in future, it doesn't happen."

#WATCH | Chennai | Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy says, "When the entire Chennai city was enjoying the air show done by the IAF, it was very unfortunate that the Chennai Corporation, Tamil Nadu government and the Chennai police did not cooperate with the… https://t.co/VT2iw8aZhn pic.twitter.com/1CiiQup6gF — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2024

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai also slammed the state's ruling DMK government. “The loss of five lives cannot be passed off as an accident,” Annamalai stated, adding that the administration failed to provide basic safety measures and transportation arrangements. He further criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing him of neglecting public safety in favour of political promotion.