'If a passport is cancelled...': Bangladesh government responds to Sheikh Hasina's visa extension by India

The interim government of Bangladesh addressed reports regarding the extension of a visa for deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, asserting that once a passport is cancelled, visa-related matters become moot, Times of India reported. Hasina, who fled to India in August 2024 following widespread protests that led to the downfall of the Awami League government, is believed to be residing in India under a residence permit, a status distinct from a visa.

The Bangladesh government previously revoked the passports of 97 individuals, Hasina included, citing their alleged involvement in "enforced disappearances" and violent incidents during the protests.

Among the revoked passports, 22 were linked to enforced disappearances, while 75, including Hasina's, were connected to the violence during the July uprising, which reportedly caused numerous fatalities. Additionally, an arrest warrant has been issued by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) against Hasina and 11 others for enforced disappearances.

Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Rafiqul Alam emphasized, "If a passport is cancelled, the issue of a visa no longer exists," while detailing that notifications about passport cancellations are sent to Bangladesh's diplomatic missions worldwide to keep other nations informed of such developments.

Earlier, India had reportedly extended the visa of Sheikh Hasina, the deposed Prime Minister of Bangladesh, who has been living in the country since fleeing amid violent protests last August.

Sources indicated that while rumours have circulated regarding Hasina being granted asylum, such claims have been dismissed. Officials confirmed that India does not have specific legislation for asylum and emphasised that the visa extension should not be construed as an endorsement of her refugee status.

"This is purely a technical extension to facilitate her stay," a source stated, adding that Hasina has been residing under heightened security in a safe house in Delhi.

The interim government in Bangladesh, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, officially requested Hasina's extradition on December 23. Authorities in Dhaka have indicated that she is wanted to answer for alleged involvement in violent incidents and disappearances linked to the protests that erupted in 2024.

In light of the reports concerning Hasina’s visa status, foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain acknowledged his awareness of the situation only through media reports, stating, "What can we do?" He also noted that India has yet to respond to Bangladesh's request for Hasina's extradition.